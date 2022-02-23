In fight sports, the world's heavyweight champion is usually referred to as the "baddest" man on the planet. So, what happens when an MMA champion becomes a mother? Well, by default, she would become one of the most formidable creatures ever to exist. She would become the "baddest" mom on the planet.

The current ONE Championship atomweight champion, Angela Lee, fits that description perfectly. After becoming queen of the atomweight division, Lee took some time off to give birth to her first child. As she readies for a return to competition, ONE Championship created a documentary series to capture Lee's story as a world-class fighter and new mother. Even if you're not a fan of MMA, the video is a heartwarming and compelling watch. You can follow the first part of Lee's journey in the video linked above.