It is a tale of a poet, the devil, and the cat who rules them all. Siobhan Carroll's For He Can Creep is a fantastic short story that'll distract you for all of its 26 pages or their e-equivalent.

I would hate to give away any of the story, because it is so short, but I thought that on a rough day folks might like a simple distraction that takes them out of this world and leaves them feeling good.

Siobhan Carroll's For He Can Creep via Amazon