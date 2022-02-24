A Freedom Convoy spinoff is traveling from California to Washington DC

Inspired by the disorganized "Freedom Convoy" that left Ottowa in chaos for weeks, a copycat convoy — the People's Convoy — is now honking its way from California to Washington DC. But, while the Freedom Convoy was made up of truckers opposing vaccine mandates for US–Canada border crossings, the ragtag spinoff doesn't seem to know what it is, or what it's about.

Made up of a hodgepodge of trucks, SUVs, and even smaller cars decked with American and Canadian flags (as seen in video below), the pumped-up drivers are protesting any old topic that comes to mind, such as 2020 election results, Covid vaccines, and school curriculums, according to The Washington Post. What these truth and logic objectors will do once they get to DC is unclear — both to us and most likely to them as well.