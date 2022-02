It's funny how, when cornered, white people will lie rather than admit they have no Black friends.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently asked random pedestrians "of the caucasian variety" if they had a Black friend, and one after the other said "Yes!" Most claimed they had somewhere between 1–3 Black friends, but all it took was a simple question — "What is your friend's name" — and suddenly these white folks were hit with a comical wave of amnesia.