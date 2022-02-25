DNA evidence proves 'Hank the Tank' somewhat innocent, spares him from death

GO BEARS!

Initially blamed for ransacking over two dozen homes in and around California's Lake Tahoe, and considered for execution, black bear Hank the Tank has been shown to be just one member of a local theft ring. Now the Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to simply capture, tag, and release local black bears in a plan to better understand or at least not kill them.

CNN:

Last week, officials said they believed Hank carried out 28 home invasions and extensively damaged 33 properties on his own. He was also blamed for breaking through a small window and somehow squeezing inside a house last Friday when no one was there.

And because he had lost his fear of people, there was the possibility that he would have to be euthanized.

Now considering the new DNA evidence, the fish and wildlife department has decided it will take measures to better track the bears.

The department said it will trap bears in South Lake Tahoe area, tag them, collect evidence for genetic analysis and then release them into their appropriate habitat.