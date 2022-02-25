Amidst rumors she is leaving, US Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki deflects by poking fun at Doocy.
Jen Psaki brushes off questions about her career
- Psaki Bomb
Jen Psaki once again explains the merits of vaccination to Peter Doocy
I wonder why the White House bothers to let Peter Doocy into the room. The time he takes up, at this point, is a clownish offer of 'fairness' to people who have redefined 'fair' as 'benefitting them only.' READ THE REST
Doocy foolishly sets Jen Psaki up for a slam dunk
Today Doocy thought it wise to compare President Biden to the failed Orange super-spreader that was the last guy. On a day filled with news about Trump intentionally misleading people around his COVID-19 status, intentionally disregarding safeguards, endangering others, and blaming Gold Star families for it all, Doocy should perhaps have not gone there. READ THE REST
In a few words, Jen Psaki sums up hours and hours of a bloviating Kevin McCarthy
While perplexing and perhaps entertaining, Jen Psaki explains that Kevin McCarthy spent eight and one-half hours saying nothing of worth. READ THE REST
