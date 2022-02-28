A New HOPE (Hackers on Planet Earth) conference in NYC this summer!

Boing Boing pal, inspiring inventor, and creative technologist extraordinaire Mitch Altman shares wonderful news that the legendary hacker gathering Hackers on Planet Earth will convene again on July 22 in New York City!

A New HOPE (Hackers On Planet Earth) conference — Call for Participation now open, and Tickets now available

A New HOPE is the live and in-person 2022 version of the Hackers On Planet Earth conference, which has been happening in New York City every two years since 1994. This summer will be the best HOPE yet!

Please join us at our new venue: St. John's University in Queens, New York

July 22 – July 24, 2022.

https://www.hope.net/

We've all been through a lot these past two years. Let's get together to share, learn, grow and transform through our diverse and wonderful hacker community.

A New HOPE this year will feature talks, panels, workshops, music performances, villages, art, demos, ham radio — plus 2,000 geeks of all sorts. Topics cover lots of ground — from tech and computers to society and politics to art and music to serious to humorous — anything that has a place in our lives in the geek and hacker community. Total beginners through seasoned experts.

Tickets are now available!

https://store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-a-new-hope

Everyone is welcome!

Our Call for Participation is now open! If you have a project or topic you would like to share, please send us your proposal. We want to hear from you.

https://www.hope.net/cfp.html

It is totally fine if this is your first time. It is also totally fine if you are a skilled virtuoso.

A few of the many keynote talks from past HOPE conferences include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Chelsea Manning who famously shared classified U.S. military documents with WikiLeaks, Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, and Edward Snowden.

We look forward to being together this summer at A New HOPE.