Russian news goofed with premature article announcing victory over Ukraine

In an embarrassing goof, a Russian state-owned news outlet accidentally ran a pre-prepared article saying Russia defeated Ukraine.

"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, published by news agency RIA Novosti, said, even though the two countries are still fighting.

The article went on to say that although Ukraine would not necessarily be liquidated, it would be "reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world. … The West sees the return of Russia to its historical borders in Europe. And he is highly indignant at this, although in the depths of his soul he must admit to himself that it could not be otherwise."

Although the news agency quickly deleted it, according to The Scotsman, they weren't quick enough. Pakistan's Frontier Post got a hold of it and translated it into English, which has been posted on Twitter by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis:

Embarrassing and revealing: Russia's state media prematurely published an article announcing the Kremlin's victory over Ukraine and prematurely celebrating "the return of Russia to its historical borders in Europe." https://t.co/ZprQYiHaDQ pic.twitter.com/INYWkzEVsb — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 28, 2022

And according to Insider: