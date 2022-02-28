Yes Milk is a totally weird commercial where a teacher turns into a giant stick of chalk in front of all her students

Popkin

Yes Milk is a totally weird commercial where a teacher turns into a giant stick of chalk in front of all her students. She then launches herself at a boy in the class, who catches her chalk-body moments before she bashes his face in. The boy remains extraordinarily calm throughout the whole thing. I've never been a fan of cow's milk, but if seeing stuff like this was part of the deal, I'd happily chug some Yes Milk.