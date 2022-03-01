"Headlines Like These" (A Visit to U.S. Narcotics Hospitals)

This week we also head back in time for a live performance of The Electronic Shirelles from 1977, discuss setting up your own pirate radio tower, deal with some buzzing and hum in the local cable chain, and take some phone calls.

SWWE #67: "Hopeless Dope Addicts!" (and: Hi, Everyone. Are we at war?)

Connect with SWWE via 'Pot Reefers' and 'Gunshots to the Back of the Head' on Bandcamp, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Thanks and have a good week, Ethan — #PEACEINUKRAINE