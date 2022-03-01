- We have a lot of hysterical news right now. It might help simmer the nerves to leap back to 1951. It might also simmer the nerves to take a little opium — But don't! Welcome back to Spoken Word with Electronics. This week we welcome a police officer into the classroom. We'll then proceed to visit one of the U.S. hospitals/asylums specifically designed for drug addicts. This is one of the wildest stories of drug use and tragedy you'll ever hear:
"Headlines Like These" (A Visit to U.S. Narcotics Hospitals)
This week we also head back in time for a live performance of The Electronic Shirelles from 1977, discuss setting up your own pirate radio tower, deal with some buzzing and hum in the local cable chain, and take some phone calls.
SWWE #67: "Hopeless Dope Addicts!" (and: Hi, Everyone. Are we at war?)
