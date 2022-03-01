Hirohiko Araki's growth as an artist is amazing to watch

It took almost a century, but comic books and the art contained within are finally being acknowledged within the same breath as classic painters. For decades, cartoonists have been the redheaded stepchild in the world of visual arts. Although comic art is slowly gaining its due respect, we're still decades away from original panels or covers by Jock being a feature attraction at museums like the MoMA. The same cannot be said for mangaka Hirohiko Araki. In 2009 and 2016, the world-famous Louvre featured Araki's work within their prestigious halls, making him one of the few comic artists in any country to receive the honor.

Even though Araki's work has always been pleasing, the master mangaka's art has undergone radical changes throughout his lengthy career. At present, Araki is easily one of the most breathtaking and essential artists in all comics. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel AlexEnterprises walks us through Araki's artistic ascent, and it's unquestionably one of the most impressive evolutions I've witnessed in comics.