In this Iron safety PSA, "The Iron Toddler," a mother is de-wrinkling her clothing while her kid plays on the floor. The mother leaves the room for a second to answer the phone when the kid gets a hold of the iron's cord, and yanks it down. The PSA cuts to a baby doll sporting a giant dent in its head and melting against the device. I hope it wasn't too difficult for the mother to clean all the melted doll-plastic off her precious iron.
PSA: Baby doll heads may cause damage to your iron
Funny (and true) PSA about helping kids understand that porn isn't reality
"Many young Kiwis are using porn to learn about sex." The New Zealand Government released this PSA as part of their "Keep it Real Online" campaign.
