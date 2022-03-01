PSA: Baby doll heads may cause damage to your iron

In this Iron safety PSA, "The Iron Toddler," a mother is de-wrinkling her clothing while her kid plays on the floor. The mother leaves the room for a second to answer the phone when the kid gets a hold of the iron's cord, and yanks it down. The PSA cuts to a baby doll sporting a giant dent in its head and melting against the device. I hope it wasn't too difficult for the mother to clean all the melted doll-plastic off her precious iron.