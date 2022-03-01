Vladimir Putin has been showing off his black belt for years, but no more. He's now beltless

By the looks of all the sparring videos of Vladimir Putin on YouTube, the fascist dictator took pride in his Taekwondo black belt. He's been showing off his moves with judo teams and Olympic athletes for at least the last decade. And it wasn't just any black belt, but the esteemed honorary 9th dan black belt, awarded to him in 2013, of which President Barack Obama also has.

So it must have stung when, on Monday, World Taekwondo, which internationally governs the sport, announced that Putin's "brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine" went "against the World Taekwondo vision of 'Peace is More Precious than Triumph,'" and stripped Putin of his black belt.

World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of "Peace is More Precious than Triumph" and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.#PeaceIsMorePreciousThanTriumphhttps://t.co/nVTdxDdl2I — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) February 28, 2022

