As Russian tanks roll menacingly (albeit very slowly) toward Kyiv, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed his country's application to join the European Union yesterday. In his former pre-invasion life as a comedian, though, he already performed a comedy skit about such an application and what would happen next. I won't spoil the punchline, but in light of what's happening now, this video has a weird, brain-melting, everything-is-a-simulation energy. NSFW language!
In old comedy skit, Zelenskyy plays Ukraine's future president—himself!—getting a call from Angela Merkel about its application to join the European Union
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
Renting is expensive enough, don't let losses add to it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Renting a home is a common way to save money to build towards owning a house. With buying and rental prices both dramatically increasing, the lines have definitely been blurred. Whether… READ THE REST
Learning new things doesn't have to be a chore – Brilliant makes it fun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your life dream is to be a teacher, you can expect to spend four to five years training before standing in front of a classroom of students. It'll usually take… READ THE REST
WonderDay Gummies use the power of mushrooms to create a better-balanced you.
Leaning on the likes of caffeine is an antiquated way to get through the day. We all know that downing coffee can give us a concentrated caffeine boost to help power through the day. And most people know caffeine is a stimulant — but the drug doesn't actually set your body up for optimal performance.… READ THE REST