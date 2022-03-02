In old comedy skit, Zelenskyy plays Ukraine's future president—himself!—getting a call from Angela Merkel about its application to join the European Union

Rob Beschizza

As Russian tanks roll menacingly (albeit very slowly) toward Kyiv, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed his country's application to join the European Union yesterday. In his former pre-invasion life as a comedian, though, he already performed a comedy skit about such an application and what would happen next. I won't spoil the punchline, but in light of what's happening now, this video has a weird, brain-melting, everything-is-a-simulation energy. NSFW language!