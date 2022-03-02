Ukraine is asking for dogecoin donations, preferring the joke coin over less valuable rubles

Dogecoin is now worth more than rubles, according to Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who announced today that Ukraine is accepting donations of the memecoin to help fight against Russia.

"Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders," he said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

But Ukraine, which has received $35 million in cryptoasset donations since Russia's attack, according to CNBC, isn't partial to dogecoin. Other cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, solana, and NFTs, are welcome as well.

From CNBC:

On Tuesday, Fedorov tweeted about a project called Aid For Ukraine. It is a collaboration between the Ukrainian government, Everstake and a cryptocurrency blockchain platform called Solana. People can now donate solana cryptocurrency as well as any other digital tokens based upon Solana. Ukraine is also accepting non-fungible tokens or NFTs as donations too. These are unique assets such as a piece of digital art stored using blockchain technology to verify and track each NFT. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap has built a function that allows people to convert any Ethereum-based digital currencies into ether and send it to the Ukrainian government. … On Feb. 26, Ukraine began accepting cryptocurrencies for donations and began with bitcoin, ether and a stablecoin called tether. Stablecoins are digital currencies tied to real-world assets such as fiat currency. Now Ukraine is stepping up the number of cryptocurrencies that it will accept for donations.

@dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value. We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders. $DOGE owners of the world, @elonmusk, @BillyM2k, let's do it. Official $DOGE wallet: DS76K9uJJzQjCFvAbpPGtFerp1qkJoeLwL — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022