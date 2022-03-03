Anti-semitic Kentucky Republican 'meant absolutely no harm' with his misogynist rant against women's access to health care; apparently, stands by his alternate history of the Holocaust

During a debate on abortion rights, Kentucky Representative Danny Bently offered up what amounted to Holocaust fanfiction and a tirade about women's access to health care based on what appears to be largely imagined or derived from questionable sources fables about medicine and science.

Jewish people and women are offended because that is what one intends to happen when they spread lies about the holocaust in an attempt to ban medications you will personally never have to consider taking.

Courier-Journal:

Bentley, a Republican and pharmacist from Russell, later apologized for his comments Wednesday night, saying he "meant absolutely no harm." As state representatives debated an omnibus anti-abortion bill Wednesday afternoon, Bentley spoke about the medication abortions the legislation would restrict and invoked Jews and the Holocaust as he made claims about the origins of one such medication, which members of the Jewish community quickly denounced as both false and antisemitic. Bentley falsely said RU-486, or Mifepristone, one of two pills taken to induce abortion, was developed during World War II and was called Zyklon B, the gas that killed millions of Jews in the Holocaust. He added that "the person who developed (it) was a Jew."

This guy is really a wonderful example of not anyone I want to know. The article leaves it appearing he has apologized for any offense his antisemitism and misogyny have caused but doesn't recant any of it. Also, it is awful that we've got folks so backed into a corner that legislators are trying to find religious exemptions for women trying to escape from these stupid laws. Naturally, this presented Rep. Bently with another opportunity to be foul: