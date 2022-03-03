Nancy Pelosi has two words for Boebert and Greene: "Shut up"

Whoopie Goldberg wasn't the only one to speak her mind after the State of the Union address when she asked Bobo the heckler: "Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?"

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also had a word or two to say to both Lauren Boebert (R–CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA), which she expressed at a press briefing today at the Capitol: "Shut up."

With an unusual nod to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who seemed to mouth out "Shut up" after Boebert heckled Biden Tuesday night (see bottom video), Pelosi's full statement was, "Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: 'Shut up.' That's what he said to them. I think they should just shut up."

Speaker Pelosi on outbursts from Reps. Boebert and Greene during the State of the Union: "I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: 'Shut Up.'" pic.twitter.com/0JQBaiMPfF — Forbes (@Forbes) March 3, 2022