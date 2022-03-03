US Navy hauls up a stealth fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea

Earlier this year, a US F-35C stealth fighter jet made a crash landing into the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during a military exercise in the South China Sea. The pilot safely ejected but seven people on board the ship were injured. The jet sunk. Yesterday though, the US Navy used an undersea robot to attach cables to the jet. A massive crane mounted to a diving support ship then pulled the jet 12,4000 to the ocean's surface and onto the boat.

"The recovery effort shows the US Navy's commitment to its assets, and a free and open Indo-Pacific," the military officials said in a statement.

I wonder if the insurance company will declare it a total loss.