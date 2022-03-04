When old tweets about murdering his opponent and masturbating to a public figure surface, a congressional candidate instantly drops out of his race

Seems South Dakota democrat Ryan Ryder dropped out of his race for congress about 24 hours after announcing his candidacy. A very quick perusal of Ryder's Twitter feed turned up a number of bafflingly inappropriate prior comments.

Daily Beast:

A South Dakota Democrat who announced plans to run for Congress on Wednesday dropped out a day later, after his old Twitter posts came to light and raised eyebrows—and then some—in the prairie state.

Ryan Ryder, who planned to challenge GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson, emailed a statement announcing he was leaving the race after a single day. He apologized for the posts, which included fantasizing about creating a cartoon video of killing Johnson's family, another one wishing Jan. 6, 2021, rioters had gotten their hands on the Republican congressman, and a third alluding to his masturbating to a photo of Gov. Kristi Noem.

It's the latest bizarro setback for a state Democratic Party that has found itself in the wilderness in recent years.