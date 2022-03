Is this hell?

A decade ago, I sang this song on Broadway. Today I sing this song, surrounded by new friends, as a rallying cry for the women of web3. Together, we can accomplish anything. And have fun doing it! #WAGMI



PS Look for some fun cameos!

PPS Sorry for *language* at the end ūü§£ pic.twitter.com/W9pYZmxwXz — randizuckerberg.eth (@randizuckerberg) February 28, 2022

For context: Randi Zuckerberg is currently the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, which is somehow different and separate from Meta, I guess. As the older sister of Mark Zuckerberg, she was instrumental in Facebook's early success, and she apparently did a two-week stint performing in Rock of Ages on Broadway back in 2014.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider could not be reached for comment, as he is too busy mocking anti-maskers and defending fabrics.