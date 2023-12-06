Trailer for Bitconned, a documentary about one of the many scamcoins minted in the mid-late 2010s

The first line in the trailer for Netflix's Bitconned is one of the scammers, free as a bird, saying "Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a criminal."

In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

The ones who weren't caught now have the pleasure of pitching AI shenanigans.