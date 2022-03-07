A Texas man made $75,000 (so far) suing telemarketers and hopes others do the same

A man in Texas, who received between 10–24 spam robocalls and texts per day, tried to stop the madness by listing his number on the National Do Not Call Registry. When that didn't work, the man — financial accounting consultant Dan Graham — says he filed around two dozen BBB complaints, but that didn't help either. Finally, he hit the telescammers where it hurt, filing around 50 small claims cases — and has made $75,000 in settlements so far, according to MSN.

Now Graham hopes others can follow suit to make this kind of telemarketing harassment no longer worthwhile to the scammers behind it.

"If people knew how to push back and started doing so, we could make this kind of endless spam unaffordable for the people who do it," he said, according to MSN. "The hope is that there's enough of us who stand up, start pushing back, that it becomes more expensive for companies to negligently hire these telemarketers and participate in these telemarketing practices … more expensive to do that than the benefit they receive from it."

From MSN: