Michigan GOP candidate: "I tell my daughters, if rape is inevitable you should just lie back and enjoy it"

Robert RJ Regan, the Michigan GOP Candidate for the House of Representatives, said on a Facebook Live broadcast, "Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'" (See video below.)

Regan later tried to explain away his abhorrent comment by saying it was meant to show that "nothing is inevitable." If his words were taken out of context, they were still words that should not have been said.

This is the same Robert Regan, by the way, whose own daughter, Stephanie Regan, tweeted in 2020, "If you're in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone," according to The Hill. (And it looks like her followers listened — he lost that race.) The next day she added, "I don't feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself." It appears that her Twitter account no longer exists.

One of the women on the Facebook panel, Amber Harris, later responded to his outrageous rape remark saying, "That was a shameful comment," and the panel's host, Adam de Angeli, joked that they might not be streaming "for much longer after what Robert said." But for the most part, the panelists just sat there and acted like it was just another day discussing GOP politics.

