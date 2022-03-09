Finally, a DC property I may find interesting! This trailer features Keanu Reeves as The Batman and Kevin Hart as Ace, The Bat Hound.
This trailer features Keanu Reeves as The Batman in DC's new "League of Super-Pets"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Robin laid an egg
Become a Java Expert with these online courses for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Understanding how to program is the way of the future. Speaking code is imperative whether you're into building video games, creating apps, or designing web pages. But if you're trying to figure things… READ THE REST
Get elite Bluetooth sound for under $35 with these wireless sports earphones
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The Sun is setting gently behind the clouds, your new running shoes are laced up tightly, and the perfect, up-tempo song graces your ears as you hit the pavement for a… READ THE REST
Battle your stubborn facial hair with this RS3 Rotary Shaver for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Besides manic weather, unsettling new stories, and the continuance of a deadly pandemic, do you know what this winter has? The audacity, that's what this winter has. And, because the cold winter… READ THE REST