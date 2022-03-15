Auralnauts offers a superior edit of Boba Fett's Chapter 1

Jason Weisberger

I really enjoyed Chapter 1 of The Book of Ice Cream. Auralnauts take on Boba Fett covers all the bases, both Disney's and their own. There is a fresh dance scene and everything is wizard as Boba embraces the ghosts of his past and heads out on a mission inspired by family.