Florida Man calls 911 to test his meth, was trying to do a good deed

In Spring Hill, Florida, Thomas Eugene Colucci, 41, called 911 to test the meth he had recently purchased because he "knew what it should feel like" and this stash wasn't doing it for him. Apparently he was concerned that the dealer could have been pushing bath salts instead of meth and he was concerned for his fellow users. From KNOE:

Colucci told the deputies he wanted his meth tested because he did not want other people to purchase "fake" meth from the man who sold it to him, the sheriff's office said, adding that he wanted deputies to "put the person in trouble" for selling dangerous drugs[…] A deputy performed a field test on a sample of the substance from each of the baggies, as requested. Both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine.

The cops then arrested Colucci and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Florida, it's a hell of a drug.