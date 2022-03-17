A man in Miami sleeps in a stranger's home thinking it's his Airbnb

A man who had spent a long day traveling arrived at what he thought was his Miami Airbnb at 2am. He looked at the host's comments and everything seemed to be in order: the gate was unlocked, the dog was outside (so "please make sure to shut the gate"), and the house door was left unlocked for him. There were even two clean folded towels near the made-up bed.

But while he was sound asleep, a stranger knocked on his bedroom door and asked who he was. The traveler, Paul Drecksler, was in the wrong house. His Airbnb was next door.

From ABC:

Drecksler made an honest mistake after spending the night in what he thought was his Airbnb and turned out it wasn't. "I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door," said Drecksler.​ He fell asleep and woke up the next morning to a very confused homeowner. "The next morning, I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy even knocked on his own door. He goes, 'Hey, can I help you? This is my house,' and I'm like, 'Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.' He goes, 'No, this is my house,'" said Drecksler. "I could've been woken up to an angry homeowner. Really bad things could've happened." The homeowner showed him out and Drecksler found his actual Airbnb next door. "In hindsight, now, I look back, all the clues were there. This is not the right Airbnb, but at 2 o'clock, your brain is like, this is it. This is the one," said Drecksler.