New York on the lookout for woman who killed a beloved 87-year-old music coach by shoving her in the street

The New York Police Department is offerning a $3,500 reward for help identifying a woman suspected of pushing an 87-year-old woman in the street, leading to her death. Chris Stein of Blondie tweeted the wanted poster pictured above. The deceased victim's name is Barbara Maier Gustern and in 2019 she coached Debbie Harry for Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

