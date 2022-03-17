New York on the lookout for woman who killed a beloved 87-year-old music coach by shoving her in the street

The New York Police Department is offerning a $3,500 reward for help identifying a woman suspected of pushing an 87-year-old woman in the street, leading to her death. Chris Stein of Blondie tweeted the wanted poster pictured above. The deceased victim's name is Barbara Maier Gustern and in 2019 she coached Debbie Harry for Broadway revival of Oklahoma!
From The New York Times:
Friends who had been at Ms. Gustern's apartment rehearsing for a cabaret show described opening the lobby door to find her covered in blood. A bicyclist who witnessed the attack had escorted her to the building, and emergency medical responders were called.
"I've never been hit so hard in my life," Ms. Gustern told her friend and colleague Barbara Bleier as she lay in her lap with a gash at the top of her head. Ms. Gustern gave the police a description of her attacker and said that the woman shouted a derogatory term before assaulting her.
Soon after the attack, Ms. Gustern's condition quickly deteriorated.