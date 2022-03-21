Teaching an AI to play Monopoly

I believe that you can tell a lot about a person by their specific preferences that, at a glance, seem inconsequential. For example, If a person can choke down the serrated edges that border every piece of Captain Crunch cereal with the impassive face of a professional poker player, odds are they're into BDSM. Maybe I'm reaching here, but I feel like there's hard science involved in my anecdotal and unfounded theories.

Aside from their favorite breakfast cereal, I often draw hefty conclusions about a person's behavior from their board game of choice. Whenever I encounter someone with no qualms about planting themselves around a Monopoly board for hours, I know they possess an indomitable level of obsession akin to a shark in search of quarry. Had I met them in any other area of reality, my life would probably be forfeit.

Now, imagine if that obsession was replaced with the detached and calculating genius of an AI. That would be genuinely nightmarish. In the video embedded above, we see what happens when an AI learns how to play Monopoly.