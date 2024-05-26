Give your kitchen tools an upgrade with this discount on an 8-piece Seido knife set!

TL;DR: Prep summertime salads and barbecue meats more easily with a fresh set of handmade Japanese Seido™ knives. This 8-piece set is currently discounted to $109.97 (reg. $429) until May 31!

Whether you're trying to cook with cleaner ingredients or are simply trying to save money, there are lots of reasons why you're opting to prepare your meals at home these days. But if you're still using old, mismatched knives you've had sitting in your drawer since college (no judgment here!), an upgrade is in order.

If dropping a ton of cash on a new set of knives doesn't sound too appealing, you'll appreciate the price tag currently hanging off of these Seido™ Japanese knives. Ahead of Memorial Day, this eight-piece knife set is available for $109.97 (reg. $429), and you don't even need to enter a coupon code!

Just in time for summer, you can add these top-grade knives to your kitchen tools arsenal, making your food prep easier and more enjoyable than ever. Since blunt knives are no fun (and are actually a danger to yourself!), you're sure to appreciate these Japanese-made blades that've been sharpened to 15°, far sharper than Western-style knives.

In the set, you'll find knives designed for all different types of meal prep, whether it's chopping up veggies for your favorite go-to salad or thinly slicing fish for that home sushi recipe you've been dying to try. With your purchase, you can expect the following knives:

An 8-inch chef's knife

An 8-inch slicing knife

An 8-inch bread knife

A 7-inch cleaver

A 7-inch Santoku knife

A 5-inch Santoku knife

A 6-inch boning knife

A 3.5-inch boning knife

These Seido™ blades even arrive with a fancy gift box, perfect for storing your knives when not in use or gifting them to a fellow home chef!

No matter which knife you choose to chop your ingredients, you'll enjoy superior control over your blade and comfortability while slicing away thanks to their ergonomic Pakka wood handles. They even make a gorgeous addition to any kitchen, as the blades are Damascus-etched.

Slice and dice like a pro with this Seido™ Japanese 8-piece knife set, now just $109.97. You have until May 31 at 11:59 PM Pacific to snatch up this Memorial Day deal!

