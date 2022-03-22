Indiana Senator Braun is open to interracial marriage becoming illegal in the United States

With the dismantling of Roe vs. Wade now well underway across much of the United States, Loving vs. Virginia may be next. When asked if he'd be okay with leaving interracial marriage up to the states, Senator Mike Braun (R–IN) wholeheartedly said, "Yes."

"If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too," the unconstitutional Senator told an Indiana reporter. "… We're better off having states manifest their points of view rather than homogenizing it across the country as Roe vs. Wade did."