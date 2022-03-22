Join the March Madness brackets for the Best Superhero Movie

Bob Proehl, DJ extraordinaire and author of the literary super hero novels The Nobody People and The Somebody People, decided it was time for a March Madness bracket that actually spoke to his interests: namely, super hero movies. If you've ever wanted to figure out which super hero movie is, in fact, the greatest super hero movie of all time — well, Bob's got you covered!

If you want to participate — maybe get your gambling on or whatever — you can download the bracket as PDF, or follow along with the #BestSuperheroMovie hashtag on Twitter, where Proehl will be posting all of the matchups as polls, so you can vote on your actual favorites like a real-time sportsball playoff.