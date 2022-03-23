Arizona residents can now download driver's license and state ID in their Apple Wallets

Apple announced that, starting today, Arizona residents can download their driver's license or state ID into their digital Wallet. This means travelers from Arizona — the first state with access to this Wallet feature — will be able to get through certain TSA checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by just tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch.

From TechCrunch:

To get started, Arizona residents will tap the plus "+" button at the top of the screen in the Wallet app on their iPhone, then choose "Driver's License or State ID," and follow the on-screen instructions to start the setup and verification process, Apple explains. The person is verified by taking a selfie, then by scanning both the back and front of their existing driver's license or state ID card. (In other words, this is not a replacement for getting an ID or license from the DMV to begin with.) …

The approval process generally takes just minutes and users will be notified when the ID is available in Wallet, as they are when adding credit cards.

Once the ID or license is added to Wallet, users will be able to access it for use at supported TSA checkpoints. Users can see what information is being requested, then consent to provide the information with Face ID or Touch ID. This works similarly to Apple Pay — meaning users don't have to unlock their iPhone to use the feature. The information is then sent to an identity reader through encrypted communication, after consent is provided.

Because the information is shared digitally, users won't have to hand over their physical ID card nor will they have to hand over their device, Apple says. The TSA's reader will also capture a picture of the traveler for further verification. (This is the digital equivalent to how TSA agents will look at a person's license then back at their face to determine if they are, in fact, the same person.)