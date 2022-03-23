Two security officers try to poison their boss by spiking his coffee with eyedrops

Two security officers at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina have been arrested for allegedly trying to poison their boss. The two gentlemen, Andrew Doty, 47, and Hunter Howard, 30, were accused of spiking their supervisor's coffee maker with eyedrops, which can cause "serious toxicity and even death," according to the National Capital Poison Center. Fortunately, a co-worker found out and spilled the beans, as it were, saving the supervisor from a potentially deadly cup of joe.

From NBC:

Authorities were contacted, and Doty and Howard were arrested Friday. They were charged with tampering with a human drug product or food item, a felony, the sheriff's office said.

Eyedrops can be dangerous when they are overused or taken inappropriately. An ingredient in eyedrops causes sleepiness, low blood pressure and a dangerously slow heart rate when it is used in high amounts or ingested, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

Doty and Howard were released later Friday on $5,000 personal recognizance bonds, meaning they did not have to post any money, Bromage said.