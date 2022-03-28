This video of Pennsylvania's I85 with visibility driven to zero by snow and fog is absolutely crazy. Things just keep getting worse. Certainly, people were injured, however, it looks like the one gentleman who was nearly hit by his own car had some incredible luck.
Video of a disastrous Interstate pile-up as it happened
- Hell on Earth
