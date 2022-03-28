A few years ago I saw historical horologist Brittany Nicole Cox at one of her fascinating lectures on automaton and mechanical curiosities here in Seattle where she has her workshop. I'm looking forward to seeing her again—this time in an upcoming live stream from NYC of a new documentary, "Keeper of Time." It looks to be a visual treat of stunningly beautiful, fascinating mechanisms and their makers.
"Watch" this upcoming clockmaker docu
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- automaton
- Brittany Nicole Cox
- clockmakers
- documentaries
- horology
Old Thor in new Mignola documentary
While we fans wait for the upcoming documentary "Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters," we can enjoy these sketches Mignola made for a cancelled Thor animated series back in the '90s. The docu will feature more on this show as bonus material in the documentary Blue Ray. READ THE REST
Art of Darkness is a fascinating look into the art practice and life of Bryan Lewis Saunders
Art of Darkness is a documentary about an artist named Bryan Lewis Saunders who has been drawing a self portrait everyday since 1995. The documentary was released on March 30, 2015, marking Saunders' 20-year anniversary of drawing a daily self-portrait. Through a series of candid interviews, this intimate film dives deep into his drawings, ideas,… READ THE REST
New Andy Warhol documentary narrated by AI Andy Warhol
Via ArtNews: The Andy Warhol Diaries is the latest grand survey for the artist, who was the subject of a nearly-1,000-page biography by Blake Gopnik in 2020 and a 350-work Whitney Museum retrospective in 2018. The show is set to feature interviews with artists such as John Waters and Glenn Ligon, dealers Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch, and… READ THE REST
Protect your online accounts for under $1.50 a month with LastPass
Every meaningful life or work-related activity requires a password in today's digital world. However, privacy seems like a rarity, especially with how easy it is for hackers (and even hacker puppets) to steal your login credentials. That's why you should consider taking extra steps to keep your information protected. An easy way to do this is by using a different… READ THE REST
This $170 device can help relieve back, hip, and knee pain from the comfort of your home
Let's face it. The modern sedentary lifestyle isn't doing us any favors. Even the people we consider "active" may not be that active after all. Combine that with long hours working at a stationary job, and you have a recipe for disaster, with some sources referring to sitting as "the new smoking." Beyond the health detriments of our… READ THE REST
A lifetime subscription to this elite fitness app is currently just $35
They say there's an app for everything. Indeed, the marketplace is saturated with excellent apps featuring workout programs, calming and meditation techniques, and recommendations for better sleep habits. Only the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App combines all of those things at an elite level. New users can subscribe to Ultrahuman — which is tailor-made to enhance the lives… READ THE REST