"Watch" this upcoming clockmaker docu

Bob Knetzger
image source: Keeper of Time

A few years ago I saw historical horologist Brittany Nicole Cox at one of her fascinating lectures on automaton and mechanical curiosities here in Seattle where she has her workshop. I'm looking forward to seeing her again—this time in an upcoming live stream from NYC of a new documentary, "Keeper of Time."  It looks to be a visual treat of stunningly beautiful, fascinating mechanisms and their makers.