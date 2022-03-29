This mousetrap designed in 1862 was a miniature cannon that blew mice to smithereens

This mousetrap designed in 1862 blasts mice away when they come near it. It's like a miniature cannon used for pest control. In the video, you'll see someone load the device and then test it out on a toy mouse. The toy goes flying out of the video frame. I wonder how far it went. It makes me imagine that people in the 1800s had to dodge getting hit by dead, flying mice at times.
Does pure capsaicin repel mice and rats?
Shawn Woods has been trying out different home remedies to repel rodents. A while back he grew some hot peppers with a scoville rating of 2 million (one scoville is the minimum detectable amount of capsaicin, the stuff that makes peppers hot). He mixed his peppers with grain to see if it would repel rats… READ THE REST
Do moth balls repel mice?
For the last few weeks Shawn Woods has been trying various popular suggestions for keeping rodents away. Nothing has worked. Irish Spring bar soap: the rats ate it. Fabric softener sheets: they used it for nesting material. Wolf urine: they ignored it to obtain food. Hot pepper juice mixed with grain: they ate it. This… READ THE REST
Will the world's hottest pepper keep mice and rats away?
Shawn Woods grew some ultra-hot Carolina Reaper peppers in his backyard to find out if they can be used as a rodent repellent. He first ate a whole pepper himself and it made him cry. Then he mixed up some Carolina Reaper into grains and seeds to see if rodents would stay away. The video… READ THE REST
