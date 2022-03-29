This mousetrap designed in 1862 was a miniature cannon that blew mice to smithereens

Popkin

This mousetrap designed in 1862 blasts mice away when they come near it. It's like a miniature cannon used for pest control. In the video, you'll see someone load the device and then test it out on a toy mouse. The toy goes flying out of the video frame. I wonder how far it went. It makes me imagine that people in the 1800s had to dodge getting hit by dead, flying mice at times.

