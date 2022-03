Unlimited Dream Co. is a "collaboration between a UK-based artist and artificial intelligence." They make amazing art, which you can see here. I also follow their Twitter feed, and saw this weird image:

These would be great characters for a horror movie.

I didn't know what FFHQ was, so I looked it up. It's something called the Flickr-Faces-HQ (FFHQ), "a high-quality image dataset of human faces, originally created as a benchmark for generative adversarial networks."