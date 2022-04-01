This elder dancing at an electronic music festival is cooler than all of us. He looks like he's having the most fun out of anyone in the video. While he's happy and grooving all by himself, everyone else is just standing around. This guy understands what life is all about.
This senior dancing at an electronic music festival is cooler than all of us
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dancing
Thirty-seven years after Breakin' was released, you can finally get action figures of Turbo, Ozone, and Special K!
Almost forty years since Ozone, Turbo, and Special K first popped and locked on the big screen, the action figure artisans at Super7 have brought us Breakin' toys! The 3-pack of figures even includes Turbo's magic broom as seen in the iconic clip below. Push it to pop it! Rock it to lock it! Break it to… READ THE REST
Uplifting video of New Wavers dancing at a club in the 1980s
The Stratus was a dance club in Spring Valley, California where New Wavers and alternative kids got their eyeliner, hairspray, and boogie on. This fantastic footage is circa 1986-1987 when (ahem) everyday was Halloween. I used to spend every Friday and Saturday night here in the late 1980s but it was called the Metro/Clubhaus and… READ THE REST
Watch wonderfully funny and freaky interpretive dances inspired by hydraulic presses squishing things
Australian actor/comedian/dancer Smac McCreanor created this fantastically ridiculous series of interpretive dances inspired by videos from the Hydraulic Press Channel and Crushing ASMR channel. In an absurdly weird decade, this is the apex of performance art. READ THE REST
This NatureID Plant Identification Subscription can help you garden like a pro
The past two years have brought us new hobbies we never thought we'd sink our teeth into. Some of us became bakers, others podcasters, and some people created truly innovative and useful technology for all ages. For those of us who decided to take a greener path, our recent ventures have become a bit leafy. If you've… READ THE REST
Save 84 percent off a smartwatch with a week-long battery life
It happens to us all basically every day: You're scrolling through your phone, working away on your laptop, or checking stats on your smartwatch… and it dies. (Always at the most inopportune time, too, right?) As a result, it feels like we're constantly at the whims of our chargers. That's what makes MetaTime such a… READ THE REST
Create spreadsheets, manage data and collaborate faster for $69 with Stackby
2022 office culture is much different than ever before because A) it exists, and B) it works faster than ever. And while old reliable Excel may have worked in the past, it may be time for a shift in programs to give your presentations and spreadsheets a sprinkle of modernity, so you don't fall behind in the… READ THE REST