The Visible Human Project is a detailed collection of cross-sectional photographs of the human body. It was made to be a tool for medical discoveries. The male and female cadavers used in this project were cut in thin slices, photographed, and then digitized.

Watching the video of all the images, I forgot I was even looking at a human body because of how abstract it looks. It's pretty mesmerizing to see the ordered collection slices in a video form. It looks as if each slice morphs into the next, creating an animated effect.

Youtube: