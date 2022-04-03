The Visible Human Project is a detailed collection of cross-sectional photographs of the human body. It was made to be a tool for medical discoveries. The male and female cadavers used in this project were cut in thin slices, photographed, and then digitized.
Watching the video of all the images, I forgot I was even looking at a human body because of how abstract it looks. It's pretty mesmerizing to see the ordered collection slices in a video form. It looks as if each slice morphs into the next, creating an animated effect.
This movie contains over 1800 cross-section images of a male body. To obtain these images, the body of an executed murderer was embedded in gelatin, frozen, sliced crosswise into more than 1800 millimeter slices, then digitally photographed – resulting in over 15 gigabytes of data.