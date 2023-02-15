Here's a look at how an array of bodily functions, including a giant toot, might appear when viewed through a thermal camera. It looks as if a giant burst of fire comes shooting out of his bum. I wonder if this is what breaking wind really looks like on a thermal camera; it is, sadly, just a scene from the classic American comedy movie Super Troopers 2.
Do farts show up in thermal camera footage?
