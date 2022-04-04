Man receives 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged cards

A 60-year-old gentleman in Germany who has received around 90 Covid shots is now under investigation. The man had set up shop, selling forged vaccination cards to unvaxxed customers, but needed authentic vaccine batch numbers to fill his inventory. So he made the rounds, visiting a variety of vaccination centers, which used different brands of the vaccine, to keep his business fully stocked.

From AP:

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.