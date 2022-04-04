Tiny Demon preserved in a prism of glass

If you happen to find yourself near the Kunsthistorisches Museum Collection in Vienna, be sure to pay this tiny devil inside a glass prism a visit. Apparently, it's been trapped inside the glass ever since an exorcism that took place in Germany during the 17th century. I want to crack the glass open and play with it.



From Ridiculously Interesting on Instagram: "A tiny devil vitrified in a prism of glass. In the 18th century, the Imperial Treasury of Vienna attested that this was a real demon which had been trapped in glass during an exorcism in Germany a century earlier. "