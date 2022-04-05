"Pro-God, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump" candidate seems to be Pro-Photoshop, too

GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel is "fighting to protect the Judeo-Christian bedrock of America" one pixel at a time. In his campaign ad, the critical race theory foe wants to show you how much he likes Black people by quoting Martin Luther King and showing photos of himself posing with Black soldiers.

One photo stands out:

Why are his hands so dark compared to his face?

OMG!!!! Did Josh photoshop his head on a Black soldier's body? Look at the difference in the color of his hands from 2 photos in his video!!!! pic.twitter.com/xlgfOa9ib9 — Leslie (@leslierig) April 5, 2022

I have news for you, black people can tan too! A tanline doesn't make him black. We have other photos of him that show his hands matched his face. Oops again!! While it's pretty easy to PS heads on bodies, it's very hard to PS hands and match the angle and position. pic.twitter.com/aLGnsT3YV0 — Babak (@ChronicBabak) April 6, 2022

No they didn't lmao. You're just as dumb as this other guy. Replacing name tape in a tiny part of the photo is the f*cking easiest thing with the healing brush. A) he has a 6 letter name and only 5 letters appear there, B) wrong typeface, C) no one else in the photo has name tape pic.twitter.com/n8jSg8moVo — Babak (@ChronicBabak) April 6, 2022

Politico reporter Natalie Allison tweeted that Mandel did indeed use photo editing software, but not as one might think. "It appears a darkening filter was used on the ad."

You folks asked if Josh Mandel's campaign photoshopped his head onto a Black man, and I looked for answers. They did not, the campaign says. It appears a darkening filter was used on the ad. Here's the original photo for comparison. pic.twitter.com/7kz5nYseje — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 5, 2022

OK, then!