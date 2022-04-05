"Pro-God, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump" candidate seems to be Pro-Photoshop, too

GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel is "fighting to protect the Judeo-Christian bedrock of America" one pixel at a time. In his campaign ad, the critical race theory foe wants to show you how much he likes Black people by quoting Martin Luther King and showing photos of himself posing with Black soldiers.
One photo stands out:
Why are his hands so dark compared to his face?
Politico reporter Natalie Allison tweeted that Mandel did indeed use photo editing software, but not as one might think. "It appears a darkening filter was used on the ad."
OK, then!