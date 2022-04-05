The rise of Magical Realism

Picking a favorite genre of literature is virtually impossible for me. I look at stories like a trip to a buffet. If I can't get a little bit of everything, I don't want to go. That's part of the reason I enjoy the magical realism genre so much. In magical realism- where the characters react cavalierly to supernatural events- the story can unfold in a myriad of ways. Unlike other fantasy novels that spend hundreds of pages of worldbuilding to bolster the reader's investment, stories within the magical realism genre focus on the metaphor behind supernatural events and characters. The freedom that an author has in the realm of magical realism is essentially limitless.

In the video above, the YouTube channel Storied gives an overview of magical realism, the genre's origins, and why it's grown in popularity over the years. As if that wasn't enticing enough, the segment is hosted by the insightful and witty Lindsay Ellis.