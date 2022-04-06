What was the most boring day in history, according to statistics?

My favorite expression: "life is just one damn thing after another." The last two years stand as evidence of that. We've just been living through one major historical event after another. Some might argue that's always the case, but let's be honest here; future children will loathe learning about the 2020s, and we're only two years into the decade. But again, harkening back to the quote at the start, life is always just one damn thing after another. The question then becomes, "well, was there ever one day in history where the human race got a break? Did we ever get a breather as a species?"

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Half as Interesting provides the answer to our query and explains why April 11th, 1954, gets regarded as the most boring day in human history, according to statistics.