Happy 45th birthday to the Clash's first album

The Clash released their first album on April 8, 1977 in the UK on CBS records. The recording budget was £4,000. The album didn't come out in the United States until 1979, after the release of Give 'Em Enough Rope.

Wikipedia:

In his 1979 consumer guide for The Village Voice, critic Robert Christgau gave the album's US release an "A" grade and stated, "Cut for cut, this may be the greatest rock and roll album (plus limited-edition bonus single) ever manufactured in the U.S. It offers 10 of the 14 titles on the band's British debut as well as 7 of the 13 available only on 45. […] The U.K. version of The Clash is the greatest rock and roll album ever manufactured anywhere". In his decade-end list for the newspaper, he ranked the UK version as the best album of the 1970s.