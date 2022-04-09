Cheese with street value of $22,000 stolen

A farmer in Fijnaart in the Netherlands found that 60 cheese wheels worth $22,000 were missing from the shed, reports Jelisa Castrodale for Food and Wine. As a result, the farm now has "a significantly smaller selection of cheeses in stock." [via Metafilter]

Theo Dekker, the chairman of dairy farmers' organization Bond van Boerderij-Zuiverlbereiders doesn't think that the theft was the work of amateurs. "This is not just about cheese thieves. This is well-organized crime," he told Omroep Brabant. "We are a bit afraid of this. They don't shy away from entering a cheese farm with brute force. In no time they fill their bus and leave."

Cheese farmers are therefore being encouraged, and I can't believe I'm writing this out, to "beef up their security."