Worm charming, also known as worm fiddling, is a method of extracting earthworms from the soil that involves vibrating the soul to lure the worms up to the surface. Worm charming competitions consist of people or groups of people who try to collect the most worms within a set time frame. The competitors have designated worm fiddling zones in which they charm their worms. The current world record for worm charming was made on 29 June 2009, by a 10-year-old named Sophie Smith from Willaston, England. Smith raised 567 worms during Britain's World Worm Charming Championship. Watch: Willaston World Worm Charming Championship 2018.
Competitive worm charming is no joke
