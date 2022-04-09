Your Ears Are Not Invincible is a dutch PSA that starts with a video of a speaker blasting some loud dance music. Next, we dive deep into the inner ear canal of someone who has apparently been irreversibly damaged from listening to loud music. The message "turn up the volume, and you will end up hearing nothing" is shown on screen. I have a suspicion that this video didn't convince a single person to turn their volume down, including myself.
Your Ears Are Not Invincible: A cheesy PSA that warns about the dangers of loud music
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- health
- PSAs
Canadian physicians can now prescribe free national park passes as part of medical treatment
In British Columbia, licensed health-care professionals can prescribe free national park passes to patients as part of medical treatment. Normally, a Parks Canada Discovery Pass is $72 per year. What a fine idea. From Global News: "We have a standard recommendation, based on the latest research, that patients spend at least two hours a week… READ THE REST
Chess tournament players burn up to 6,000 calories a day
Sitting at a table and occasionally moving chess pieces a few inches at a time turns out to be great exercise, at least if you're competing in a tournament. ESPN looked into why so many top-ranked chess players shed pounds a say while pushing pawns. Robert Sapolsky, who studies stress in primates at Stanford University,… READ THE REST
Making a habit of peeing in the shower can lead to an inconvenient Pavlovian response to the sounds of running water
Pelvic floor therapist Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, who has a doctorate in physical therapy, says peeing in the shower is a bad idea, even though a recent survey revealed that 76% percent of people like to do it. "Your bladder relies on signals it gets both from the stretch of the bladder walls as it fills,… READ THE REST
How to buy a MacBook Air without emptying your bank account
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. These days, it can be challenging to get by without a laptop. Yet, it's a necessity for many schools and plenty of jobs. And, as any laptop owner can attest, they're… READ THE REST
These learning platforms are great for those of us who feel intellectually stale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Sure, you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but that doesn't mean turning your brain entirely off is on the table (also, side note, don't count Fido out, he's still pretty… READ THE REST
Protect yourself from roadside disasters with this handy warning device
Driving can be intimidating once you know just how dangerous it can be. And while the act of driving itself could be hazardous, you may still be in danger even if you pull off to the side of the road. This makes the prospect of a roadside emergency all the scarier, but it doesn't have to be! Fortunately,… READ THE REST