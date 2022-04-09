Your Ears Are Not Invincible: A cheesy PSA that warns about the dangers of loud music

Popkin
Image created with Conjure

Your Ears Are Not Invincible is a dutch PSA that starts with a video of a speaker blasting some loud dance music. Next, we dive deep into the inner ear canal of someone who has apparently been irreversibly damaged from listening to loud music. The message "turn up the volume, and you will end up hearing nothing" is shown on screen. I have a suspicion that this video didn't convince a single person to turn their volume down, including myself.